Overseas Love: Watch Chris Brown Go H.A.M To Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money”

Instagram Photo

Chris Brown will always have a space for Rihanna in his heart, or so it seems.

The 26-year-old singer was recently stuck in the Philippines, but was super geeked as soon as he was able to hit the road again and get back to performing for fans. That energy carried over to a show Chris did in Macau, and needless to say, he had the crowd losing its mind.

Instagram Photo

RiRi’s infamous ex went hard in the paint to her latest hit “Bitch Better Have My Money” – so hard, you would’ve thought it was his song he was getting crazy to! When social media caught wind of Breezy showing Rihanna so much love, he also went ahead and made sure everyone knew that she would be his “homie 4 life.”

Instagram Photo

Who knew Chris’ love for #BBHMM rivaled ours? Watch him support the homie overseas above.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Overseas Love: Watch Chris Brown Go H.A.M To Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money” was originally published on globalgrind.com

