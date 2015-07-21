CLOSE
Music
Home

Miley Cyrus Lands The Official Hosting Spot For The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards

0 reads
Leave a comment

Miley Cyrus has landed a ton of awesome gigs and opportunities throughout her career, but she this may be her biggest hosting spot so far.

The Bangerz singer has just announced that she will be hosting the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards this year, and her announcement was definitely enough to get us to tune in next month.

She posted a side-by-side photo of her wearing a green alien costume holding a sign that read, “MTV won’t let me perform,” next to one of her unveiling her face with a sign reading, “So I’m hosting this year’s VMAs.”

Miley captioned the photo of her announcement on Twitter, “F*ck yeah VMAs!!!!! #VMAs on @MTV Aug 30 at 9pm.”

The announcement of her hosting gig comes just before MTV debuts this year’s nominations, which are set to be shared from the network on Wednesday morning.

If we know one thing, Miley won’t be keeping things dull on that VMA stage. Are you excited to see her in the hosting chair?

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Splash

14 Of Miley Cyrus' "Shady Wardrobe Choices" From 2014 (PHOTOS)

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Of Miley Cyrus' "Shady Wardrobe Choices" From 2014 (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 14 Of Miley Cyrus’ “Shady Wardrobe Choices” From 2014 (PHOTOS)

14 Of Miley Cyrus' "Shady Wardrobe Choices" From 2014 (PHOTOS)

Miley Cyrus Lands The Official Hosting Spot For The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com

2015 mtv video music awards , 2015 vma's , miley cyrus , MTV , video music awards , VMAs

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close