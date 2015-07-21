Miley Cyrus Lands The Official Hosting Spot For The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards

Miley Cyrus has landed a ton of awesome gigs and opportunities throughout her career, but she this may be her biggest hosting spot so far.

The Bangerz singer has just announced that she will be hosting the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards this year, and her announcement was definitely enough to get us to tune in next month.

She posted a side-by-side photo of her wearing a green alien costume holding a sign that read, “MTV won’t let me perform,” next to one of her unveiling her face with a sign reading, “So I’m hosting this year’s VMAs.”

Miley captioned the photo of her announcement on Twitter, “F*ck yeah VMAs!!!!! #VMAs on @MTV Aug 30 at 9pm.”

The announcement of her hosting gig comes just before MTV debuts this year’s nominations, which are set to be shared from the network on Wednesday morning.

If we know one thing, Miley won’t be keeping things dull on that VMA stage. Are you excited to see her in the hosting chair?

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Splash

