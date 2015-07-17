Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals How She And Will Smith Feel About Each Other’s Sexy Movie Scenes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jada Pinkett-Smith has played in quite a few roles that have required her to get up close and personal with some of her better looking cast mates. We wanted to know how her husband and actor Will Smith feels about those sexy scenes. Well, she told us on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“No one is bringing it like him, so there’s no problem,” Jada said when we asked her what Will thought about her role in “Magic Mike XXL.” Watch the video to see her explain more on why they don’t find it difficult to see each other with other people on camera in this exclusive interview!

Get more of our hot interviews here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why It’s Okay For Men To See Magic Mike XXL [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Looking In Love At “Focus” Premiere [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Defends Willow’s Controversial Pic [VIDEO]

Jada Pinkett Smith Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 14 photos Launch gallery Jada Pinkett Smith Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 1. Porsha Williams And Jada Pinkett Smith Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 1 of 14 2. Dish Nation's Swann & Jada Pinkett Smith Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 2 of 14 3. Jada Pinkett Smith & Dish Nation Videographer Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 3 of 14 4. Rock-T, Gary With Da Tea, Porsha Williams, Jada Pinkett Smith, Headkrack Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 4 of 14 5. Jada Pinkett Smith and Headkrack Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 5 of 14 6. Jada Pinkett Smith & Stacey J Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 6 of 14 7. @IAmGWoods & Jada Pinkett Smith Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 7 of 14 8. Jada Pinkett Smith and Beyonce Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 8 of 14 9. Jada Pinkett Smith and Rock-T Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 9 of 14 10. Gary With Da Tea Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 10 of 14 11. Rock-T Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 11 of 14 12. Jada Pinkett Smith Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 12 of 14 13. Jada Pinkett Smith & Rock-T Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 13 of 14 14. Jada Pinkett Smith and Gary With Da Tea Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Jada Pinkett Smith Visits “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] Jada Pinkett Smith Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals How She And Will Smith Feel About Each Other’s Sexy Movie Scenes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com