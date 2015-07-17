Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals How She And Will Smith Feel About Each Other’s Sexy Movie Scenes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.17.15
Jada Pinkett-Smith has played in quite a few roles that have required her to get up close and personal with some of her better looking cast mates. We wanted to know how her husband and actor Will Smith feels about those sexy scenes. Well, she told us on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“!

“No one is bringing it like him, so there’s no problem,” Jada said when we asked her what Will thought about her role in “Magic Mike XXL.” Watch the video to see her explain more on why they don’t find it difficult to see each other with other people on camera in this exclusive interview!

Get more of our hot interviews here and listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals How She And Will Smith Feel About Each Other's Sexy Movie Scenes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

jada pinkett smith , Will Smith

photos
