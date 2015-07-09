Former Saved By The Bell Star Lark Voorhies rarely does interviews, but when she does, they’re always interesting. In an awkward sit-down with Entertainment Tonight, Lark opened up about her new husband and his relationship with her mother. In case you missed it (because it happened that fast), Lark married her boyfriend Jimmy Green in April.

The surprise chat could have something to do with the restraining order her mother filed against Jimmy two weeks prior after she felt Jimmy was taking advantage of her daughter.

“He’s not,” she said. “We’re selectively together for all the right reasons. When asked how her mother initially handled their union, she responded “The support was there. It’s all celebratory.”

Apparently that’s all gone out the window. Lark dispelled rumors about her mental health. The teen star assures, she’s never been bi-polar. “I’ve always been mentally healthy,” said the former child star. But admits, she did have a bout with “textbook clinical depression”

The only actual takeaway from the interview came from Jimmy, who said, “We’re the same as any other couple out there that’s in love and trying to accomplish business together. It’s not a scam or a way to get money.”

Lark Voorhies Defends Her Marriage In Bizarre Interview was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

