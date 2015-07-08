Subway Suspends Relationship With Jared Fogle Pending Investigation

Subway has suspended its relationship with longtime spokesman Jared Fogle pending a child porn investigation, according to reports.

Fogle’s Indiana home was raided on Tuesday, a little over two months after the former executive director of the Jared Foundation, which fights childhood obesity, was arrested in Indianapolis on federal child pornography charges.

According to Fogle’s attorney, Ron Elberger, authorities took computers from Fogle’s home without disclosing what they were looking for, but Fogle has been cooperating. FBI agents haven’t discussed many details from the case, but Subway said it believed the investigation to be related to the former Fogle Foundation employee in question.

Said former employee was charged in early May with seven counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession.

Fogle got famous in 2000 when Subway began running commercials about his claim that he lost 245 pounds in one year as a result of exercise and a simpler diet involving Subway sandwiches. Fogle has managed to keep the weight off, but hopefully he’s also cleared of any charges. It sucks to get dragged into drama by affiliation.

I get that Subway must do what it has to in order to protect its brand and legacy, but if Jared is cleared and they want to resume the relationship, wouldn’t that be a little awkward?

