CLOSE
So Beautiful
Home

Subway Suspends Relationship With Jared Fogle Pending Investigation

Subway Suspends Relationship With Jared

0 reads
Leave a comment
Disney-Pixar's 'Inside Out' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Subway has suspended its relationship with longtime spokesman Jared Fogle pending a child porn investigation, according to reports.

Fogle’s Indiana home was raided on Tuesday, a little over two months after the former executive director of the Jared Foundation, which fights childhood obesity, was arrested in Indianapolis on federal child pornography charges.

According to Fogle’s attorney, Ron Elberger, authorities took computers from Fogle’s home without disclosing what they were looking for, but Fogle has been cooperating. FBI agents haven’t discussed many details from the case, but Subway said it believed the investigation to be related to the former Fogle Foundation employee in question.

Said former employee was charged in early May with seven counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession.

Fogle got famous in 2000 when Subway began running commercials about his claim that he lost 245 pounds in one year as a result of exercise and a simpler diet involving Subway sandwiches. Fogle has managed to keep the weight off, but hopefully he’s also cleared of any charges. It sucks to get dragged into drama by affiliation.

I get that Subway must do what it has to in order to protect its brand and legacy, but if Jared is cleared and they want to resume the relationship, wouldn’t that be a little awkward?

RELATED POSTS

Find Out How Tamela & David Mann’s Weightloss Brought Them Closer Together [EXCLUSIVE]

Food Network Star Gina Neely Reveals Shocking Size 0 Weight Loss [VIDEO]

Subway Suspends Relationship With Jared Fogle Pending Investigation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Jared Fogle , subway

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close