Nicki Minaj Responds In The Best Way Possible After Meek Mill Says He Wishes She Was Pregnant

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill at Fight Night, Las Vegas day party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

No matter what anyone says, Nicki Minaj is always sticking to her guns.

In the last week, Meek Mill has been doing press runs and interviews following the release of his sophomore album Dreams Worth More Than Money, and he’s had a lot to say about his Pinkprint girlfriend.

For weeks, rumors flew that the two might be expecting a child together, but Nicki has already shut that down, and Meek has just confirmed that it’s not true.

During an interview with DJ Whoo Kid, the Philly MC said that the rumors of her being pregnant aren’t true, but he did mention that he wishes it was.

He told the host:

“Nicki ain’t pregnant, but…I wish.”

Of course, the Barbz let Nicki know of Meek’s comments, which apparently, she was learning for the first time as well. She made sure to shut down the child talk real quick, as she tweeted:

Despite the sharpness of her tongue, Nicki means all love at the end of the day, and is just proving that Meek’s got to wife her up on paper to have her kids.

What do you think of Nicki’s comeback to Meek’s wish for her kids?

2015 Grammy Awards Meek Mill Party

Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj Party Together In Vegas

Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj Party Together In Vegas

Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj Party Together In Vegas

