Rae Sremmurd have some huge hits on the radio waves these days, and their already planning to give us more for their sophomore album. The Mike Will Made-It signees talked with 106 KMEL about their next album, which they said will drop in December. They said of the project on the way, “New album coming in like December, and we got like a few collabs dropping,” On top of it, the duo also says that there are “some crazy features coming.” [Complex]

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have become the best of friends while working on their new movie Central Intelligence, but it definitely comes at a price. The Boston Fire Department had to be called to the set of the film after the smell of smoke was detected, and the two interrupted each other’s Instagram videos for their fans. [The Wrap]

IAMSU is gearing up to drop his next project, KILT 3, and he’s just recruited DeJ Loaf and and K Camp for his next single, “Famous.” The trio go on about their new lives in the spotlight, giving us a taste of what the lavish life is like. Listen to the June on a Beat-produced track above. [Miss Info]

Fans are desperately awaiting a joint project from Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, but it looks like not everyone is looking forward to it. While speaking with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1, Meek Mill revealed that he doesn’t like their music. He told the host, “I don’t listen to J. Cole and I don’t listen to Kendrick. I think that they’re dope lyricists and they’re like great rappers, but they don’t inspire me. It don’t seem like they be talking to me. That ain’t no hate at all.” [Hip Hop DX]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Late Night News Recap: Rae Sremmurd Reveal Plans For Sophomore Album & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: