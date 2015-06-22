CLOSE
Insta Foreplay? Blac Chyna Gets Ready To Go All The Way With New Boxer Boo

Instagram Photo

Blac Chyna was feeling herself last night.

Tyga‘s baby mother was spotted on Instagram, lounging in bed with no covers – just shorts, a small tee, and heels. Chyna kept it sexy, adding the cherry and eggplant emojis as she geared up to get some really good loving on Father’s Day from her “zaddy.”

Instagram Photo

Slow clap.

Blac Chyna is rumored to be dating Money Team boxer J’Leon Love, who has been going without sex while training for his fight. But since he won his recent match against Jason Escalera, he gets some of Chyna’s goodies…and she’s ready for him.

Instagram Photo

Looks like Chyna’s picture also got the attention of some other Hollywood notables. Sincere from Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood posted a video of the MILFY mom on Insta:

Instagram Photo

The fun guy.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Blac Chyna Instagram

Insta Foreplay? Blac Chyna Gets Ready To Go All The Way With New Boxer Boo was originally published on globalgrind.com

