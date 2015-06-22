End Of An Era? Lil Wayne Says Nicki Minaj & Drake Are About To Leave Young Money

Lil Wayne is trying to save the sinking ship that is Cash Money.

He’s filing new court documents to try to oust Baby from YMCMB, citing his shady business antics that have the label about to lose their most profitable artists (and Weezy protegés) Nicki Minaj and Drake.

TMZ reports:

Wayne says Birdman and Cash Money have grossly mismanaged the company by stiffing lots of people who are owed money, failing to fork over profits and lots of other stuff.

Drake even rapped about not getting paid on his EP If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late: “Walk up in the label like where the check tho. Yeah, I said it.”

Wayne says it’s getting so bad, Nicki and Drake are about to leave the label, something the New Orleans rapper has already done.

After a public battle with Birdman over his album Tha Carter 6, Weezy announced he was signing a deal with Jay Z’s TIDAL service. Will Drizzy and Miss Minaj follow suit?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

