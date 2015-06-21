CLOSE
date 2015-06-21
Rachel Dolezal’s Brother Challenges Her To A DNA Test: It “Will Prove She Is 100 Percent White”

‘Black’ Washington State NAACP Leader Is Really White, Parents Say

Rachel Dolezal fooled us once, but she will not get over on us – or her brother – again.

As the former NAACP Spokane chapter president continues to spin half-truths, her family continues to put her on blast. Most recently, her brother Ezra Dolezal let everyone know that most of her interview with Matt Lauer was fictitious. He even challenged her to a DNA test after she boldly told the world, via NBC Nightly News, “”I haven’t had a DNA test. There’s been no biological proof that Larry and Ruthanne [Dolezal] are my biological parents.”

PEOPLE reports:

Ezra Dolezal, Rachel’s adopted biracial brother, challenges her to take the test.

“She’s obviously related to my parents and she says she’s not, she should get a DNA test, that would definitely prove it,” he tells PEOPLE. “I don’t why she keeps saying it.” “She’ll probably say she would take one but she never will,” says Ezra, 22, of Montana. “A DNA test will prove she is 100 percent white.”

Rachel’s father, Larry, also told PEOPLE earlier this week that a DNA test would clear up any questions of Rachel’s parentage. Ezra said he was surprised by what his estranged sister was saying in interviews. “Some of the stuff she was saying,” he says, “was flat out ridiculous.”

Ezra also said of his sis:

Ezra says,”Some of her claims, the whole thing about being born black, continuing to say she was 100 percent black, and being born in a teepee and drawing as a kid, none of that is true.”

“She wasn’t honest about most of the stuff she was saying, it was interesting to watch and see her continually lie,” he continues. “I don’t know what she is trying to prove.”

We’re not sure either. Leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: PEOPLE

