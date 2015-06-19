Killer Mike Responds To Charleston Shooting: “I Wish Those Folks In That Church Had Been Armed”

Killer Mike took to Twitter yesterday shortly after a racially-motivated mass murder tore through a church in Charleston, South Carolina and wondered what would have happened had the victims been armed. Doubling down on an “arm the people” politics that he’s long put forth, Mike Tweeted, “I wish those folks in that church had been armed.”

The thoughts quickly sparked a Twitter debate that the Run the Jewels rapper continued to engage with today.

Check out some of Mike’s Tweets below:

What happened in Charleston is an act of terror committed by a terrorist. Simple & plain. I wish those folks in that church had been armed — Killer Mike (@KillerMikeGTO) June 18, 2015

@tranqy I know no one attacks NRA meetings. Wonder why? — Killer Mike (@KillerMikeGTO) June 18, 2015

@liam96murphy I will NEVER be pro gun control. long as blacks can be killed by the state and terrorist. Nah umma be pro save yo own life — Killer Mike (@KillerMikeGTO) June 18, 2015

@NickIsani I ain't bullshitting. I am a part of a minority group that has suffered this terror. Why wud I not arm my self. I am armed 4eva — Killer Mike (@KillerMikeGTO) June 18, 2015

@THEAlleyeceeing fuck Fox News I learned that from My Father, Grand father and Men that raised me. 😃 get it right — Killer Mike (@KillerMikeGTO) June 19, 2015

@primatemachine I don't care what color and I support gun rights for all. Common sense ain't race exclusive. salutes and respect to all — Killer Mike (@KillerMikeGTO) June 19, 2015

I have a "talent" for starting great Twitter debates but, by accident lol. Thank all yall who agree and disagree with respect. Salutes — Killer Mike (@KillerMikeGTO) June 19, 2015

