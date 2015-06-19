CLOSE
Killer Mike Responds To Charleston Shooting: “I Wish Those Folks In That Church Had Been Armed”

Killer Mike Speaks About Race At MIT

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Killer Mike took to Twitter yesterday shortly after a racially-motivated mass murder tore through a church in Charleston, South Carolina and wondered what would have happened had the victims been armed. Doubling down on an “arm the people” politics that he’s long put forth, Mike Tweeted, “I wish those folks in that church had been armed.”

The thoughts quickly sparked a Twitter debate that the Run the Jewels rapper continued to engage with today.

Check out some of Mike’s Tweets below:

President Obama Addresses The Charleston Shooting + Makes It All About Gun Control

Jon Stewart’s Comments On The Charleston Tragedy Are The Sad Truth

How Killer Mike Became Rap’s Most Influential Political Leader

