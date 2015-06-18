Everything We Know About AME Emanuel Church Shooting Suspect Dylann Roof

Police have arrested Dylann Roof, the 21-year-old Lexington County, South Carolina native who killed nine people Wednesday evening at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

One of the victims included the church’s pastor and State Sen. Clementa Pinckney.

Police are continuing their investigation into the tragic shooting. Details about Roof’s past are slow to come in, but here’s everything we know about the AME shooter.

He wanted to hurt African-Americans:

Pinckney’s cousin, Sylvia Johnson, told NBC reporters she spoke with a female survivor who said Roof wanted to avenge White people in his attack. During the prayer meeting, Roof requested to sit next to Pinckney. When the bible study ended, the group heard gunshots and the gunman reportedly said, “I have to do it. You rape our women and you’re taking over our country. And you have to go.’”

Roof left one woman alive to report the tragic incident:

Dot Scott, president of the local branch of the NAACP, told CNN about the unidentified survivor, saying she told relatives she was left alive to recount what occurred in the church before and after Roof killed three men and six women.

Roof reloaded his gun five times in the church:

The survivor’s son tried to talk Roof out of using his weapon. He ignored him and reloaded the gun five times.

The gun used in the shooting was a gift from Roof’s father:

Roof’s uncle, Carson Cowles, says his nephew was given a .45-caliber pistol by his father in April as a birthday present. Describing Roof as a very introverted person, he says he didn’t expect he would commit such a devastating crime.

“Nobody in my family had seen anything like this coming,” Cowles told Reuters. “I said, if it is him, and when they catch him, he’s got to pay for this.”

Roof has been arrested in the past:

This isn’t Roof’s first run-in with the law. The 21-year-old was arrested twice — once in March for possession of a controlled substance, and again in April for trespassing.

His Facebook photo raises questions about his anti-Black beliefs:

Look closely. That is the flag of racist, apartheid South Africa on the jacket of Dylann Roof. pic.twitter.com/IEJWDkZmND — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 18, 2015

The jacket Roof wears in the photograph above has the patches of the South African flag during apartheid.

Roof allegedly sported a prosthetic nose during the shooting:

Police confirm Dylan Roof, suspect in #CharlestonShooting, arrested in NC during traffic stop: bit.ly/1Cfpr1B http://t.co/FMEDxLpXmS— Talking Points Memo (@TPM) June 18, 2015

In an effort to disguise himself, the gunman allegedly wore a fake nose during the shooting.

