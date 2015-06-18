Tom Hanks Might Have Sent His Son To Prison To Scare Him Straight

Tom Hanks‘ son Chester Hanks, aka Chet ‘don’t call me Chet Haze no mo‘ Hanx, has been running his mouth much of late, and it seems like his father tried to stage an intervention after his reckless behavior.

According to RadarOnline, Tom sent his 24-year-old son (who has been spouting off the n-word like it’s going out of style) on a maximum security prison tour in order to scare him straight.

“They told Chet, ‘This is where you’re ending up!’ But Chet didn’t take the jail visit seriously: he just kept getting high!” the source said of the effort.

Guess it really didn’t work, because Chet continued to act up, run wild, and basically “do him.” Radar reports that Tom is upset because of the stress Chet’s placing on his mother Rita Wilson.

It’s not just family that Chet is pissing off. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly went on Complex to explain why he hates the guy. MGK told a story about the time Chet paid his friend $500 to get on the mic and yell, “A yo fuck the DJ.”

Do you think there is any helping Chet Hanx?

SOURCE: Radar Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview 1. "What have I done? I saved a whole generation of people from being drug addicts, and turning up, & wearing tight pants." Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. "I'm the one who put it out there that you can't mix & match brands. I put that out there." Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. "For someone to try to tear me down, or slander me is like...it's like modern-day slavery...." Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. "I only want to make $5 million dollars. $5 million, I'ma be rich forever." Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. "What's 1000 x 5? What 500,000? 50,000?" Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. "I'm like Jackie Robinson with a racist fan. Or like Michael Jordan when he's seen putting his hand up and someone in the crowd is like 'hey, f*ck you!'" Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. "I just came from Miami...my life is getting crazy!" Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. "These aren't regular sneakers. These are the high top Air Force 1s, they're a little more money than the low top. I wouldn't do the low top. You feel me?" Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. "I got 11,000 in my pocket, but I don't care cause I'm focused." Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. "When I see him [Manolo Rose], I'll probably give him a wedgie or slam him or some shit." Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview 10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview

Tom Hanks Might Have Sent His Son To Prison To Scare Him Straight was originally published on globalgrind.com