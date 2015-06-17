King Los Feat. R. Kelly “Glory To The Lord” (NEW MUSIC)

King Los is tearing up the new music game, as he gears up to drop his next project, Go Money War.

The “War” MC just dropped a brand new song off the prelude to his debut album, which features R. Kelly, titled “Glory To The Lord,” and you’re sure to be repeating the hook all week.

Counting all of his blessings, Los proves his top-notch lyricism game, while Kellz comes in to give one of his notorious vocalized verses.

He recently explained the song to Fader Magazine, as they premiered the track:

“I feel like I’m expanding the conversation on God. I want the church to understand the streets more and vice versa. People give thanks to God in many ways and when you’re from a poverty stricken environment the way you embrace God could be offensive to others but you have that right to love him in your own way. I’m thankful because I was supposed to be a statistic, but now I’m the one who made it out. Glory to da Lord!”

Listen to the new track by King Los and R. Kelly below, and look out for his next project God Money War.

SOURCE: Fader Magazine | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

