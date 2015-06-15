Migos Release Three New Songs “Wop,” “Work,” & “Feel My Drippin” (NEW MUSIC)

Despite some legal troubles, Migos aren’t stopping their music game.

Gearing fans up to the release of their debut project YRN: Tha Album, the group just dropped three new tracks titled “Wop,” “Work,” and “Feel My Drippin.”

There’s no word on whether the songs will be featured on the trio’s upcoming album, but the hip-hop community will certainly be excited to have them as the summer starts.

“Work” contains a guest feature from Jeezy, and production from 808 Mafia, while “Feel My Drippin” sees features from Sauce Walka and Sosamann.

Take a listen to Migos’ three new tracks below.

