Late Night News Recap: Whoopi Goldberg & Raven-Symone Defend Rachel Dolezal, Lil B Discusses NBA Player Curses & More!

In light of NAACP chapter President Rachel Dolezal being accused of pretending to be African American by her parents, there are some coming to her defense, despite her resigning. Whoopi Goldberg spoke out in defense of her on The View today, saying, “If she wants to be black, she can be black. Look, just like people say, ‘I feel like a man, I feel like a woman, I feel like this.’ She wants to be a black woman, fine. Everything that comes with that she is prepared for. Okay.” Raven-Symone added, “Everybody has some type of African blood inside them. And what makes a black person, just your skin?” [GossipCop]

Lil B has sparked a lot of controversy and fear within NBA players, after he tweeted about putting a “Based God curse” on James Harden, just before he lost his game in the playoffs. The rapper took to ESPN’s Sports Nation panel, where he discusses who is cursed on his lengthy list, which includes Harden, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and more. [Miss Info]

Leonardo DiCaprio always keeps things interesting, and this time he got an entire restaurant involved in his lavish life shenanigans. The Oscar-nominated actor reportedly ate dinner at Rao‘s restaurant in Harlem, when he began a singalong with the pianist, and had everyone join in. [Complex]

Last month, we showed how grown up twins Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse have become since their days on Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and the two reunited with one of the stars of the show, Ashley Tisdale. The actress wrote of their reunion, “I love seeing these boys. My little brothers have grown into such smart, talented, and genuinely great people. @olekingcolesprouse @dylan_sp.” [Seventeen]

PHOTO CREDIT: Newsone/Twitter

