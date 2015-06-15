Kim Kardashian Shares Images Of North West’s Baptism With A Special Surprise

Kim Kardashian just got the pictures of North‘s baptism back and wow, are they stunning. The expectant mommy shared the images of her trip to Jerusalem with Kanye and her first child North West.

KimYe made a quick trip to Israel after visiting Armenia in April to baptize their daughter at St. James Cathedral in the Armenian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.

Kim called her daughter Sleeping Beauty and added a special note to the photo regarding her pregnancy.

Thanks Kim, for posting these amazing images of your family’s trip. Keep them coming.

Side note: Does Kim have the best photographers, or nah?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

