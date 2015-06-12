CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar & Chris Brown Will Perform At The 2015 BET Awards

Chris Brown & 50 Cent - 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Manny Carabel / Getty

The 2015 BET Awards are set to be an amazing show with a big lineup as it is, and they’ve just signed on two more big acts to take the stage.

Both Kendrick Lamar and Chris Brown are set to perform at the network’s annual awards in just a few weeks, following their performances at Hot 97’s Summer Jam this past weekend.

On top of those two taking the stage, the network also announced that Michael B. Jordan and Zendaya are set to present during the awards in the evening.

We know K. Dot fans and Team Breezy will be happy to hear this news, so be sure to tune in on June 28th.

Kendrick Lamar & Chris Brown Will Perform At The 2015 BET Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com

2015 BET Awards , BET Awards , Chris Brown , Kendrick Lamar

