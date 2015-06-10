CLOSE
Ice Cube Will Be Reuniting N.W.A. For His BET Experience Performance

Ice Cube is giving fans that come to his BET Experience show the ultimate surprise.

Not only will attendees who come to see him perform at the Staples Center on June 27th be able to also see Kendrick Lamar, but the veteran rapper will be reuniting N.W.A. during his set.

Both MC Ren and DJ Yella are set to join Ice Cube for the reunion, but there’s no official word on whether Dr. Dre will also be in the building.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Ice told the music outlet:

“I’m gonna bring out some of the old favorites,” Cube says of the concert, declining to name which specific songs he’ll perform. “We’re gonna bring back some memories up in there for sure.”

He even hinted at Dr. Dre coming through for the show:

“You never know. It’s like, I hope he blesses us with his presence. But if not, I’ve been rockin’ for a long time without anybody. So whoever shows up, I’m still gonna rock. Whoever don’t show up, we still gonna rock.”

You better get your tickets if you want to see this epic reunion, which you can purchase here.

