3 Possible Names For Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Second Baby [VIDEO]

Everyone is wondering what Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will name their second child. Well, we’ve got three possibles. Listen to the audio player to hear three options we came up with on the latest edition of Dish Nation!

Catch more of Dish Nation right here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

3 Possible Names For Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Second Baby [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

baby names , Dish Nation , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian

