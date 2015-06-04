CLOSE
Wiz Khalifa “Lit” (NEW VIDEO)

Wiz Khalifa is just dropping off the hits for his fans almost every week, and now he’s back with some more visuals.

The Blacc Hollywood rapper just released the music video to his track “Lit,” and the visuals seem to match the turn up slang word that the world loves to use these days.

Getting hype with some of his Taylor Gang crew, Wiz plays beer pong, smokes, of course, and does some serious bowling with the guys.

See the new visuals to Wiz’s new track “Lit” in the video above.

