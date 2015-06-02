Iggy Azalea & Nick Young Are Engaged…See The Ring, Watch The Proposal

Nick Young and Iggy Azalea are engaged!

The Lakers baller dropped half a million dollars on the engagement ring and took his New Classic rapping girlfriend on a fun-filled date to the amusement park to pop the question.

The 10.43 carat ring from Jason of Beverly Hills cost Swaggy P $500,000 and has an 8.15-carat yellow diamond center stone with 2.28 carats of white diamonds set onto 18-karat white gold. Fancy!

“Nick was very involved in designing the ring,” Jason Arasheben, CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills, tells E! News. “We wanted it to be both a ring of Iggy’s dreams and a ring that fit her personal style. It is always an honor when a client trusts me to help design a ring that symbolizes one of the most important decisions of their life.”

The proposal was caught on camera phone and of course, she said yes.

Blogger Karen Civil has the whole thing on tape as well:

Swaggy P celebrated his birthday tonight by popping the question to his girlfriend Iggy! pic.twitter.com/mF3W5eRau2 — Karεn Ciѵil (@KarenCivil) June 2, 2015

Iggy called it the happiest day of her life.

Nick proposed in front of some family and friends, and says he’s known for a while Iggy was the one for him – this was just the icing on the cake.

“Nick has known for a long time Iggy was the one for him,” a source told E! News. “But he was just waiting on the perfect time to pop the question. They both have gotten very close these past few months and he can’t think of anyone else to spend his life with but her.”

Nick and Iggy have been dating since 2013; congrats to the happy couple.

