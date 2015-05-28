50 Cent Admits He Wanted To Kiss Taraji After Issues Over Empire

50 Cent is gearing up for the second season premiere of his hit television show Power on Saturday, June 6th.

The new episodes pick up at the conclusion of last season: James “Ghost” St. Patrick is doubling down on his drug business to save his nightclub and dream of a legitimate future.

Ghost’s work troubles pale in comparison to the complexity of juggling his relationship with his wife, Tasha, and first love, Angela, who is an Assistant United States Attorney investigating his drug organization.

Thing get turned up quick in season 2. Ghost’s business partner and best friend Tommy, who loves the drug game, gets ideas and his former mentor, Kanan, is fresh out of jail and looking for revenge.

I sat down with the actor who plays Tommy, Joseph Sikora and 50 cent, who plays Kanan, to get the scoop on the mindset of their on-screen characters heading into season 2.

Plus, 50 also told me what happened when he ran into Taraji P. Henson at an event.

“I wanted to kiss her ass, she was so pretty. She had that black dress on I was like come here girl.”

Watch the interview above.

VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube

