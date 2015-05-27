Kehlani Announces Her ‘You Should Be Here’ Tour

#YouShouldBeHereTour going up in July! bringing my amazing friend @PELLYEAH! tickets go up FRIDAY!! pic.twitter.com/iODV9iXr4m — Lani Tsunami (@kehlanimusic) May 26, 2015

Kehlani loves to cater to her strong fan base in any way she can, and she’s fulfilling their latest wish by going on tour.

The “How That Taste” singer just announced that she will be hitting the road for her You Should Be Here Tour, which will also feature rising artist Pell.

The two will be making stops in 19 major cities, including NYC, Detroit, Toronto, Dallas, and more starting in Chicago on July 7th and ending in Los Angeles on August 13th.

Tickets for the You Should Be Here Tour go on sale this Friday, but you can enjoy the sweet serene sounds of Kehlani by copping her mixtape You Should Be Here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

