Fat Trel Feat. Fetty Wap “I Need You” (NEW MUSIC)

Fat Trel is the latest artist to get another addictive hook from Fetty Wap, as the two team up for their new song “I Need You.”

The D.C. rapper recruited the Jersey native for the female-friendly track, which was produced by Allsteezy, and will definitely be a jam to sing along to in the club.

Leaning in the direction of being more of a love ballad, Trel and Fetty Wap set out to prove to do anything to keep their women by their side through thick and thin.

This is sure to tide fans over until Fat Trel drops his Georgetown project in just a few weeks, so take a listen to the new song below.

