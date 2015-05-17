CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Do My Dance! Christian Combs Perfects His Dad’s Diddy Bop Before Heading To Prom

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Diddy‘s mini-me Christian Combs is too cute.

The music mogul and proud father hit Instagram with videos of his 17-year-old son heading to prom, and if we didn’t know any better, we’d think Diddy somehow traveled back in time.

Yes, they look that much alike.

Instagram Photo

As he did his father’s infamous Diddy bop, Christian was sharp as a tack before meeting his date, who he asked to prom in the best way ever.

Instagram Photo

Diddy told you that he won’t stop!

Instagram Photo

Watch Christian show off his spinning waves, his dance moves, and his date in the accompanying pictures and videos.

Instagram Photo

Also check out his dope “promposal” below.

Instagram Photo

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

diddy cassie kiss instagram

12 Of Diddy's Best Moments Through The Years (PHOTOS)

11 photos Launch gallery

12 Of Diddy's Best Moments Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 12 Of Diddy’s Best Moments Through The Years (PHOTOS)

12 Of Diddy's Best Moments Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Do My Dance! Christian Combs Perfects His Dad’s Diddy Bop Before Heading To Prom was originally published on globalgrind.com

Christian Combs , Diddy , father , P Diddy , PROM , prom date , puff daddy , son , twins

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close