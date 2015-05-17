Diddy‘s mini-me Christian Combs is too cute.

The music mogul and proud father hit Instagram with videos of his 17-year-old son heading to prom, and if we didn’t know any better, we’d think Diddy somehow traveled back in time.

Yes, they look that much alike.

As he did his father’s infamous Diddy bop, Christian was sharp as a tack before meeting his date, who he asked to prom in the best way ever.

Diddy told you that he won’t stop!

Watch Christian show off his spinning waves, his dance moves, and his date in the accompanying pictures and videos.

Also check out his dope “promposal” below.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Do My Dance! Christian Combs Perfects His Dad’s Diddy Bop Before Heading To Prom was originally published on globalgrind.com