The Game Meets With Mike Brown's Family & Hands Out 100 Happy Meals To Kids In Ferguson

The Game might be tough on the surface, and rough around the edges, but he seems to have a heart of gold on the inside.

This week, the West Coast rapper traveled to Ferguson, St. Louis, where he met with the family of the Mike Brown, who was shot down by a Ferguson Police officer last August.

On top of seeing the family, he also visited the memorial site of the late teenager, where he paid his respects by spending the day in the city.

While visiting the community, he also made sure to give back by handing out 100 Happy Meals to some of the kids in the neighborhood, and also helped prepare their orders with the employees.

He captioned a photo on his Instagram:

“#100HappyMeals in #Ferguson for the kids in the neighborhood….. I appreciate yall for showing love & the workers at the Mickey D’s….. This was a dope experience !!!!” Game wrote onInstagram. “I do it because they are the future. Some of the children from #Ferguson smiling after gettin their food. #100HappyMeals I loved every moment of this…..” 

Say what you want about The Game, but he certainly has a big heart and is always giving back.

