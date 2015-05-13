With the 2015 Billboard Music Awards approaching this weekend, fans are keeping their eyes and ears open for any surprises that might be around the corner.

While we don’t know what’s in store for the actual presentation parts of the show, the performances list is getting bigger and better each day.

According to reports, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj have both been added to the star-studded music lineup for the ceremonies, which will be a first for `Ye.

Nicki, on the other hand, is set to perform twice in the evening, as she will take the stage for her own set, as well as David Guetta’s set.

The rest of the performance lineup also includes Mariah Carey, Wiz Khalifa with Charlie Puth and violinist Lindsey Stirling, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Nick Jonas, Van Halen, and Britney Spears with Iggy Azalea.

Who are you most excited to see take the BBMA’s stage?

SOURCE: Miss Info | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Will Take The Stage At The 2015 Billboard Music Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com