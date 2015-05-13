CLOSE
Music
Home

Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Will Take The Stage At The 2015 Billboard Music Awards

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West

Source: Splash / Splash News

With the 2015 Billboard Music Awards approaching this weekend, fans are keeping their eyes and ears open for any surprises that might be around the corner.

While we don’t know what’s in store for the actual presentation parts of the show, the performances list is getting bigger and better each day.

According to reports, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj have both been added to the star-studded music lineup for the ceremonies, which will be a first for `Ye.

Nicki, on the other hand, is set to perform twice in the evening, as she will take the stage for her own set, as well as David Guetta’s set.

The rest of the performance lineup also includes Mariah Carey, Wiz Khalifa with Charlie Puth and violinist Lindsey Stirling, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Nick Jonas, Van Halen, and Britney Spears with Iggy Azalea.

Who are you most excited to see take the BBMA’s stage?

SOURCE: Miss Info | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Kanye West & Amber Rose

Amber Rose & Kanye West's Most Loving Moments

23 photos Launch gallery

Amber Rose & Kanye West's Most Loving Moments

Continue reading Amber Rose & Kanye West’s Most Loving Moments

Amber Rose & Kanye West's Most Loving Moments

Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Will Take The Stage At The 2015 Billboard Music Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com

2015 billboard music awards , Billboard Awards , Billboard Music Awards , Kanye West , nicki minaj

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close