It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is a huge fan of Kendrick Lamar, as we’ve seen with her dance moves during award shows to his music, and praising tweets.

It looks like the pop star is taking her admiration to the next level, as she has just landed him as her co-star in her next music video for “Bad Blood.”

T-Swift tweeted the news, alerting fans that K-Dot will be playing the character of “Welvin Da Great” in the visuals, which is set to premiere on Sunday, May 17th, during the Billboard Music Awards.

The music video was directed by Joseph Kahn, and features other big stars such as Zendaya, Elle Goulding and Lena Dunham.

See Taylor’s promo for Kendrick’s role in the video above. Do you think it will be worth watching?

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty

Kendrick Lamar Is Going To Appear In Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com