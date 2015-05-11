CLOSE
Music
Home

Kendrick Lamar Is Going To Appear In Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” Music Video

0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is a huge fan of Kendrick Lamar, as we’ve seen with her dance moves during award shows to his music, and praising tweets.

It looks like the pop star is taking her admiration to the next level, as she has just landed him as her co-star in her next music video for “Bad Blood.”

T-Swift tweeted the news, alerting fans that K-Dot will be playing the character of “Welvin Da Great” in the visuals, which is set to premiere on Sunday, May 17th, during the Billboard Music Awards.

The music video was directed by Joseph Kahn, and features other big stars such as Zendaya, Elle Goulding and Lena Dunham.

See Taylor’s promo for Kendrick’s role in the video above. Do you think it will be worth watching?

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty

Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" (PHOTOS)

7 photos Launch gallery

Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” (PHOTOS)

Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" (PHOTOS)

Kendrick Lamar Is Going To Appear In Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

bad blood , joseph kahn , Kendrick Lamar , music video , Taylor Swift

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close