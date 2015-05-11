Kanye West Performs ‘All Day” During Chicago Bulls-Cleveland Cavaliers Game

0 reads Leave a comment
Censored. During a first quarter time out at the Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game today, Kanye West gave an impromptu performance of his lead single,”All Day.” Those radio edits are something else, eh? Ye’s Swish coming soon.
