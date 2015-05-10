A High School Principal Referenced “All The Black People” In Racist Outburst

Thanks to Principal Nancy Gordeuk, this year’s graduation at TNT Academy quickly went viral because of her racially charged rant. Towards the end of her diatribe, which was out-of-blue, she shockingly remarked: “Look who’s leaving, all the black people.” And that was when the entire student body, of both Black and White students, let her know how they felt and promptly walked out!

MUST READ: Salute! President Obama Is The 4th U.S. Commander-in-Chief To Visit All 50 States

At the moment she suppose to introduce the Valedictorian speech, Gordeuk mistakenly ended the Georgia-based high school graduation. After just a few students and their families filed out, she attacked whoever was in plain sight of her. That included one unidentified student she referred to as a “goober” (that’s some real old-fashioned language right there) and she said: “Where are you, you little coward? Come on back up here and let’s talk.”

Nooooo, thanks. Who wants to talk to you?

The “all the Black people” comment shortly came after one White family walked out disgusted. Gordeuk must’ve felt even more embarrassed and then really lost it. “You people are being so rude to not listen to this speech. It was my fault that we missed it in the program. Look who’s leaving, all the black people.”

What! You can’t be serious.

Gordeuk got a nice round of boos and jeers. Everybody got up and left that school auditorium turned crazy house.

The disgraced principal has since released a tired apology via NBC News.

“Frustrated with the prospect of ruining the once-in-a-lifetime ceremony the graduates have worked so hard for, my emotions got the best of me and that is when I blurted out ‘you people are being so rude to not listen to this speech. I deeply apologize for my actions made in the emotional state of trying to let this last student finish his speech.”

Talk about girl, bye! She definitely behaved like a drunken sailor. In the candid video (above) you can hear someone say: “She’s off her rocker! That means, don’t argue with a crazy person!”

Point taken.

RELATED STORIES:

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Online Fundraising Helps Samaria Rice Move Out Of A Homeless Shelter

Ejected: College Baseball Player Tossed From Team For Vile Mo’ne Davis Tweet

Dartmouth Set To Offer College Course On The #BlackLivesMatter Movement

A High School Principal Referenced “All The Black People” In Racist Outburst was originally published on hellobeautiful.com