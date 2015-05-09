CLOSE
Court Names Bobby Brown & Pat Houston Co-Guardians Of Bobbi Kristina

'The Houstons: On Our Own' Series Premiere Party

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

The Brown and Houston families will now be working together, as Bobby Brown and Pat Houston have been named co-guardians of Bobbi Kristina.

According to TMZ:

The court ruling means Whitney’s sister-in-law and Bobby will now share responsibility for 22-year-old Bobbi Kristina’s medical care.

This comes just weeks after Bobby filed for legal guardianship of his daughter’s estate. The site continues:

The court also appointed an attorney — Bedelia Hargrove — as conservator, and she will control all financial and legal matters for Bobbi Kristina … who is now breathing on her own. Whitney’s family points out she’s suffered “global and irreversible brain damage.”

Our prayers are with Bobbi Kristina and her family.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Court Names Bobby Brown & Pat Houston Co-Guardians Of Bobbi Kristina was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
