Late Night News Recap: ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Trailer Is Here, See The First Look At Kanye & Dame Dash’s ‘Too Honorable’ Movie & More!

We’ve been getting teased more and more for the upcoming Magic Mike XXL movie, and now we’re finally getting a real peek at what’s to come. The male stripper film’s first trailer is here, and it’s packed with dance moves, abs, and some beautiful eye-gazing from Channing Tatum. You won’t want to miss out, ladies. [Youtube]

The film that Dame Dash and Kanye West have been working together on, Too Honorable, is finally coming together, and the trailer is here. The “Mixtape Movie” features a star-studded cast including Cam’Ron, Styles P, Stacey Dash, and more, and plenty of action to go around. [Miss Info]

Hi-Rez is on the rise in the hip-hop scene, and he’s taking the culture everywhere he goes. In a new clip, the rapper heads to McDonald’s in NYC’s Times Square, where he rhymed his entire order to the cashier in the fastest flow possible. From a burger with jalapeños, to a McFlurry, Hi-Rez incorporates some bars with everything on the menu. [MTV]

If you’re an avid watcher of The Mindy Project, get ready to shed a tear, as the show has reportedly been canceled. Fox has decided to pull the plug on the series, but there is still a shadow of hope, as it may be in talks to move it over to Hulu. [Complex]

PHOTO CREDIT: Magic Mike XXL

