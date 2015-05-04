Austin, Texas has become a hot bed for great music.

Austin City Limits organizers were supposed to release the 2015 lineup tomorrow, but decided to offer a glimmer of hope for everyone suffering from a case of the Mondays.

Drake, Chance The Rapper, Disclosure, Florence + The Machine, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, and the Foo Fighters are just a few artists scheduled to hit the stage at Austin’s fall festival.

All the action is scheduled to go down on two weekends, October 2-4 and October 9-11, at Austin’s Zilker Park. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, May 5.

Check out weekend one and weekend two lineups below.

Austin City Limits 2015 Lineup: Drake, The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper, & More To Perform was originally published on globalgrind.com