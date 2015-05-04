CLOSE
Music
Home

Austin City Limits 2015 Lineup: Drake, The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper, & More To Perform

1 reads
Leave a comment

Austin City Limits

Austin, Texas has become a hot bed for great music.

Austin City Limits organizers were supposed to release the 2015 lineup tomorrow, but decided to offer a glimmer of hope for everyone suffering from a case of the Mondays.

Drake, Chance The Rapper, Disclosure, Florence + The Machine, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, and the Foo Fighters are just a few artists scheduled to hit the stage at Austin’s fall festival.

All the action is scheduled to go down on two weekends, October 2-4 and October 9-11, at Austin’s Zilker Park. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, May 5. 

Check out weekend one and weekend two lineups below.

Austin City Limits

Austin City Limits

Amber Rose, Christina Milian, & Karrueche share laughs before heading to Coachella

Celebrities Spotted At 2015 Coachella Music Festival

22 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Spotted At 2015 Coachella Music Festival

Continue reading Celebrities Spotted At 2015 Coachella Music Festival

Celebrities Spotted At 2015 Coachella Music Festival

Austin City Limits 2015 Lineup: Drake, The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper, & More To Perform was originally published on globalgrind.com

austin city limits , chance the rapper , Drake , Music Festival , the weeknd

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 10 hours ago
02.08.19
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want…
 14 hours ago
02.07.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 19 hours ago
02.07.19
Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale…
 20 hours ago
02.07.19
Former First Overall Pick Markelle Fultz Has Been…
 21 hours ago
02.07.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 21 hours ago
02.07.19
Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey,…
 21 hours ago
02.07.19
SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’
 23 hours ago
02.07.19
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 3 days ago
02.05.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close