Are You Ready To See Nicki Minaj And Common In ‘Barbershop 3’?

Alright Barbz. Take it easy. But your girl Nicki Minaj is set to star in the upcoming sequel to the Barbershop series, tentatively titled Barbershop 3!

Malcolm D. Lee, the director of the film, confirmed the reports by retweeting sources that excitedly announced the latest cast members which includes Minaj, Regina Hall and Oscar winner Common. No word on the characters the new cast members will be playing yet!

Also returning to the franchise will be Barbershop‘s original stars Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson and Eve.

On Lee’s Twitter page, you can see in his header photo that Minaj and Common were at a recent table read. This is going to be good!

Just finished the first table read do #barbershop3 so excited, ya'll are gonna love it!!! — Eve (@TheRealEve) April 29, 2015

And can you believe that it’s been ten years since the sequel Barbershop 2: Back in Business was released in theaters? Dang, times flies by sometimes!

To get yourself pumped for the third installment, below is a clip from Back in Business. And that brings us to one very important we’ve got ask Lee about Barbershop 3: is Michael Ealy gonna return to?!

