California Rapper Tiny Doo Gets Charges Dropped After Facing Life In Prison Over His Lyrics

Back in November 2014, Tiny Doo, was facing life in prison after being charged with nine felonies over the lyrics on his album No Safety.

According to reports, the San Diego rapper’s conspiracy charges were dropped by a judge earlier today, after he was accused that his music allegedly encouraged gang activity.

NBC San Diego reports that Tiny Doo, whose real name is Brandon Duncan was charged in connection to nine shootings that took place between May 2013 and February 2014, but the judge decided there was not enough evidence to convict him.

The rapper reportedly said in court:

“If you want to hear my music, it’s not promoting anything,” Duncan said. “I’m not telling anybody to commit no crime, I’m not telling anybody to do anything. It’s just artistry. I’m painting a picture of an urban community.”

Tiny Doo’s original charges included multiple counts of conspiracy to commit a felony with a criminal street gang, but defense attorneys argued that there needs to be more than association in order to charge him.

He also told judges that the case against him has not made him decide to rethink what he writes in his music.

