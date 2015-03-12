CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

8 Terrence Howard Roles That Are Nothing Like Lucious On ‘Empire’

FOX's 'Empire' - Season One

Source: FOX / Getty

The season finale of Fox’s record-shattering music biz drama Empire is fast approaching, and casual viewers and celebrities alike are wilding out over the exploits and machinations of the Lyon family. The main draw of the show for so many has proven to be the great characterization of the Lyon family and their amorphous dysfunctional nature. And the head of that family is Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard), a power hungry artist/entrepreneur who’s been diagnosed with ALS and is making a mad dash to secure his legacy before he goes under.

Let’s not mince words here: Lucious is a despicable person. He attempts to control and manipulate everyone around him for his own personal gain, he chastises and abuses his son Jamal (Jussie Smollett) for being gay, and he’s even gone as far as murder to cover his tracks. The interesting thing about this is that Howard is no stranger to playing shady, untrustworthy characters like this: he’s been typecast in films like Ray, Idlewild, and even in The Best Man series. Every once in a while, Howard manages to break the mold and play a character with a good heart who isn’t manipulative, and is sometimes is even manipulated by others. It doesn’t happen often, but here are eight instances where Terrence Howard has played characters with a heart and a conscience.

    

Louis Russ in Mr Holland’s Opus 

Jim Ellis in Pride 

Detective Sean Mercer in The Brave One 

Richard Jeffries in August Rush 

James “Rhodey” Rhodes in Iron Man 

James in The Princess and the Frog 

Col. A.J. Bullard in Red Tails 

Franklin Birch in Prisoners 

Dylan “CineMasai” Green is a movie geek, hip-hop aficionado, and pita chip enthusiast. Find him on Twitter.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

‘Scandal’ Went There: Did Shonda Rhimes Get Ferguson Right?

Breaking: Harrison Ford Injured In Small Plane Crash

‘Empire’ Star Talks Finally Checking Kissing Naomi Campbell Off His Bucket List 

It’s Official: T.I. Confirms ‘ATL 2′ Is In The Works

8 Terrence Howard Roles That Are Nothing Like Lucious On ‘Empire’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Empire , terrence howard

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close