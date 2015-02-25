PM BUZZ: Keyshia & Booby Gibson Together Again?; Naya Rivera’s Pregnant; Solange Shows Support For Zendaya & More

Keyshia & Booby Gibson Together?

It looks like our girl Keyshia Cole may have returned from “The Point Of No Return” and is working it out with her estranged husband Daniel Booby Gibson.

In case you don’t remember, a few months ago, Keyshia revealed that she and Booby were co-parenting and alluded to his infidelities in her latest musical releases. And how could we forget she was dating Birdman and twerked on a piano after assaulting a woman she believed he was having an affair with.

Well it appears like Keyshia had a come to Jesus moment and decided to work at her marriage…or work on rekindling their friendship at least.

After attending the BET premiere party for Keyshia’s new show “All In,” Booby posted this picture on Instagram with the caption, “look what i found.. full support of this Angel at her premiere. #AllIn #GirliKnowYouWantThisDiii.”

Well then.

