While many were occupied with Valentine’s Day celebrations over the weekend, Furious 7 star Tyrese Gibson took to Instagram to show the world what’s possibly the worst date fail on love’s biggest holiday.

While on a date, Tyrese’s phone died so he used his date’s device for a quick Internet search. Much to his surprise, he pulled up the browser and saw that his date had googled his net worth on CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Check out his caption below:

“Ratchet all the way – I was hanging out with this girl and my phone died so I asked her if I could google something on her phone…. Soon as I went to her safari web browser THIS popped up…. This B went online to see what my net worth was…… With in the F’ is going on out here..??????????????????????,” Tyrese wrote.

The Instagram post was deleted, but a screenshot can be seen via BellaNaija.com.

Following the initial post, Tyrese uploaded another photo to Instagram, revealing more details:

Hopefully You Had A Better Valentine’s Day Than Tyrese was originally published on theurbandaily.com

