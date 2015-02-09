CLOSE
Prince References Black Lives Matter At GRAMMY Awards

Prince played a prominent role in the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards during a brief appearance. The multiplatinum singer, instrumentalist, and producer introduced and presented Beck with Album of the Year prior to Kanye West’s faux ‘I’ma let you finish’ moment, which elicited laughs from the crowd. And in a more understated moment, the Minneapolis native shifted the focus away from the music.

‘Albums, just like black lives matter and will always matter,’ Price said.

The #BlackLivesMatter movement gained momentum amid protests sparked by a Missouri jury failing to indict Darren Wilson after his fatal encounter with Michael Brown. Similar protests were sparked across the country when Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice and black men were killed with no legal repercussions.

Prince References Black Lives Matter At GRAMMY Awards was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Beck , Kanye West , prince

