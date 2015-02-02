CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Why Kevin Hart Declared War On Drake, Meek Mill And Lil Duval

Kevin HartWar has been declared between stars and it’s all because of a Kevin Hart picture. After Hart posted a photo of himself wearing a black leather vest, Drake took the opportunity to clown the comedian.

Drake And Lil Wayne In Concert - Mountain View, CA“Kevin…no. Please don’t do this tonight,” Drake said in a caption on Instagram. “#IsThatLeatherDriFit #PleaseTellMeThereAreOtherOptions #ThisIsABillBellamyFit #BalmainWillNotHireYou #ThisManIsOverlyLit.”

But Drake wasn’t the only one to have a laugh about this ‘fit.

meek mill“Let’s start a petition for Kev to take this shirt off,” Meek Mill said in a similar caption. “Come on, man. You from Philly.”

Lil Duval got in on the joke. “Maaaaaan, @kevinhart4real, if u don’t get the fuck outta here with that full body waist trainer on.”

Well, Hart didn’t like these jokes, so he declared war.

After that, Hart went in on Meek Mill, using an old picture of the emcee that he said was of a “flat chested young Black woman.”

Kevin then posted a shot of Lil Duval with guns to his head. “What level of cooning were you trying to reach with this picture?” Hart asks in the caption.

Finally, Hart dropped a photo of Drake in a bathtub.

“This is truly your ‘WORST BEHAVIOR,’” Hart said. “You just went 0 to 100 real quick with this dumbass picture…Holy shit Drake looks like the type of guy that would drink his own bathwater.”

And since Hart wasn’t done declaring war, he also went on to battle Will Ferrell and it wasn’t even close.

Why Kevin Hart Declared War On Drake, Meek Mill And Lil Duval was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Drake , Kevin Hart , meek mill

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close