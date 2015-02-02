Missy Elliott Back On The Charts Thanks To Super Bowl Performance

Thanks to Missy Elliott‘s performance with Katy Perry for the halftime show at last night’s Super Bowl, her singles and albums have found their way into the iTunes top 10 chart.

According to Mashable, the eight of the rapper-producer’s singles cracked the iTune’s top 200, and two songs, “Work It” and “Get Your Freak On,” are in the top 10 as of this morning.

Missy Elliott song titles in the iTunes top 200 7. “Work It”

10. “Get Ur Freak On” (explicit)

15. “Lose Control” (explicit) feat. Ciara and Fat Man Scoop

140. “Lose Control” (clean)

146. “Gossip Folks”

164. “One Minute Man” (explicit) feat. Ludacris

177. “Get Ur Freak On” (clean)

200. “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) Missy Elliott album titles in the iTunes top 200 57. Miss E…So Addictive

86. Under Construction (explicit)

93. Under Construction

106. The Cookbook (explicit)

People are also streaming her on Spotify.

Missy Elliott’s streams surge on Spotify Missy Elliott’s Spotify streams also saw an enormous spike, with her streams increasing 676% in the hours following the Super Bowl. “Lose Control” streams increased 1,396%

“Get Ur Freak On” streams increased 922%

“Work It” streams increased 896%

Here’s to hoping Missy will make her comeback soon!

