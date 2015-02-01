CLOSE
50 Cent Confronts A$AP Rocky Over Tatted Up Holly Via Instagram

A woman believed to be one of 50 Cent’s latest love interests has been making the news, and 50 has added to the speculation via his Instagram account. The multi-platinum rapper posted a screen capture of what appears to be an Instagram direct message between his ex, model ‘Tatted Up Holly,’ and rapper A$AP Rocky.

50_Cent-Instagram_Shade

‘Hey Luv [sic], I really like ur [sic] style and would luv to build if ur free,’ the message read.

The post was followed by 50 Cent making the following comment:

‘Boy of [sic] boy, last time I seen this punk he had a dress on. You can’t afford Holly. I gave her habits, get your weight up first boy. Bentley and better over here, n***a can you buy that? F**k you think I’m Kanye and you Wiz, LOL.’

The relationship between Holly and 50 is believed to be over, since the model posted a text message on Instagram calling 50 Cent a ‘manipulating woman beater’ and a ‘bully.’ During the exchange, which has since been deleted, Holly claimed to have pictures of 50 Cent assaulting her.

TattedUpHolly-deleted_IG

A$AP replied later Saturday night via Twitter writing, ‘I see beautiful women n [sic] get inspired, ain’t know she was urs [sic], got respect 4 U [sic] so quit acting like a jealous sugar daddy, keep it classy bruh.’

 

50 Cent Confronts A$AP Rocky Over Tatted Up Holly Via Instagram was originally published on theurbandaily.com

