Stacey Dash cannot keep her foot out of her mouth. In a segment on FOX News’ Outnumbered, the actress chimed in with her thoughts on why women get raped. They discussed the story of the woman who was allegedly raped at one of the University of Virginia’s fraternities, as well as Dartmouth College banning hard alcohol to try to decrease the number of sexual assaults on campus. Dash provided her take on why women get raped.

Simply put, she believes that women put themselves in situations to be raped. Peep the logic.

The other bad girls–bad women–are the ones who like to be naughty, might go out and play and get hurt and then, you know… But the other thing about this is that it then blames the alcohol instead of the person who over-drinks. So it’s like, the same thing with guns. Guns don’t kill people; people kill people. Alcohol doesn’t get you drunk. You get yourself drunk.

This isn’t the first time Dash had something to say about rape. In 2013, she said (again, to Fox News) that Kanye West needed to “spend time on Rikers Island” so he would “know what rape feels like” because the rapper compared being followed around by paparazzi to rape.

Naughty Girls Get Raped According To Stacey Dash was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: