Montell Jordan Shows Us How It’s Done at Buffalo Wild Wings

What happens when one of the greatest party anthems of all time meets Superbowl frenzy?  Montell Jordan singing his classic “This is How We Do It” at Buffalo Wild Wings, of course.

As part of its 2015 Hyped for Halftime campaign, Pepsi invited the 6’8” singer to perform his 1995 banger at a BWW in Oakdale, MN, much to the surprise of guests at the restaurant.  This special rendition of the song was remixed with a Superbowl theme, in honor of the big game airing this Sunday.  “This is How We Do It” turns 20 this year, and remains Jordan’s biggest hit.

Pepsi’s Hyped for Halftime features live music performances over the course of 5 days, and kicked off yesterday in Phoenix.  The Roots are set to perform on Saturday.

Check out Montell Jordan’s performance in the clip below.

Montell Jordan Shows Us How It’s Done at Buffalo Wild Wings was originally published on theurbandaily.com

