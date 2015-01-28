Benzino Brought A Loaded Gun To The Airport, What Happened Next Was Pretty Predictable

Benzino was arrested in Atlanta last night for attempting to get a loaded gun through security checkpoints.

According to TMZ, the reality star placed his carry-on bag onto the conveyor belt and a TSA agent found a loaded 9-millimeter gun inside. He was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, then released on a $3,000 bail.

He and his fiancee, Althea Eaton were fired from Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta last fall. Is this his way of trying to get back on the show?

