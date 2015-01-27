CLOSE
Rihanna’s Reaction to “FourFiveSeconds” is the Best Thing on the Internet Today

Last week, we reported that Kanye West had leaked a new song featuring Rihanna and Sir Paul McCartney during a visit to the iHeartMusic Media Summit.  Over the weekend, with nothing more than a tweet, Rihanna dropped her new single, “FourFive Seconds,” which, as it turns out, features Kanye and Sir Paul.  Coincidence?

With the single’s official release on Saturday, the Internets have been abuzz with excitement, and that include’s Rihanna’s.  Miss Info posted a video of the moment Rihanna found out the song had gone live, and it is everything!  How cool is it to see one of the world’s biggest pop stars get so hype about her new single, like it’s the first time?  Check it out.

Four Five Seconds , Kanye West , rihanna , Sir Paul McCartney

