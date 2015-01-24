CLOSE
[Video] Kobe Bryant Finds Out His Season Is Over

 

ThePlayersTribune.Com, founded by former New York Yankee great Derek Jeter followed Kobe Bryant to his visit with Los Angeles Lakers team doctor Steven Lombardo and filmed the reaction to the news of his bad shoulder.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Friday that Kobe Bryant will miss the rest of the 2015 season with a torn rotator cuff. A lot of people are wondering if Bryant’s playing days are finished. At 36 years of age, Kobe is not getting any younger and has experienced season ending injuries the last 3 years.

Check out the video below.

