CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Read All About It: 50 Cent To Guest Edit New York Daily News Column

50 Cent is about to add newspaper columnist to his growing resume. The rapper will take over the New York Daily News site’s Confidenti@l gossip column on Tuesday. 50 will be choosing the content for the site, such as photos, attending news meetings and writing up articles. In a statement to Billboard 50 said,

Tables are turning on Tuesday at the New York Daily News, I’ll be choosing the content! Everyone better get ready.

MUST READ: Fox’s Empire Debuts With K.O. Ratings As 50 Cent Fires Back At Taraji P. Henson’s Shade!

50 posted a picture on Instagram with the caption:

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS I’m taking over #SMSAUDIO #FRIGO #POWERTV #EFFENVODKA

According to Billboard, 50 will be attending the Televisions Critics Association (TCA) press tour and the Golden Globes where he will get some dish for the newspaper. Readers of the paper can interact with the rapper by sending questions to him for a live web chat while he’s in the newsroom on Tuesday at 1:30 PM EST. Fans can also use the hashtag on Twitter #NYDNChat to send 50 their questions.

RELATED STORIES:

PM BUZZ: Toya & Memphitz Are Separated; Taraji Claps Back At  50 Cent Over ‘Empire’ Diss & More

50 Cent Reaches Out To Floyd Mayweather Over Earl Hayes’ Death

AM BUZZ: 50 Cent Cried After Beating Baby’s Mother?; Kenya Moore’s New Boo & More…

Read All About It: 50 Cent To Guest Edit New York Daily News Column was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

50 cent

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close