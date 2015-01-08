CLOSE
White House Investigating Malia Obama’s Pro Era Photograph

The White House is investigating a photograph said to be of Malia Obama, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s oldest daughter, that recently surfaced on social media, according to Fox News.

The photograph, which features Malia sporting a Pro Era shirt, appeared on the rap collective’s Instagram page. The group’s rep has said that the photograph was sent to them through a mutual friend of Malia and a Pro Era member, as per Gawker.

The Obamas have been vocal about keeping their daughters off social media for the most part. In 2012, President Obama said that Malia and their younger daughter Sasha did not have Facebook accounts. In 2013, according to Fox News, Michelle Obama said Malia was allowed to use Facebook.

The authenticity of the photograph has not been verified by the White House, the Fox report added.

White House Investigating Malia Obama’s Pro Era Photograph was originally published on theurbandaily.com

